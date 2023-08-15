January 12, 1937—August 12, 2023

Robert G. Lorenson, 86, of Lincoln, passed away on August 12, 2023. He was born January 12, 1937 to Ralph and Nell Lorenson

Survived by children; daughter Annette (Mark) Dougherty of Alvo; daughter-in-law Cheryl Lorenson of Walton, daughter in-law and son-in-law Diana Lorenson Desh & Bryan Desh of Lincoln; 16 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and 2 great great grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents, sons Scott Lorenson and Doug Lorenson, and brother Junior Lorenson.

Funeral Services: 10:30 a.m., Wednesday August 16, 2023 at Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Waverly, 10851 N 148th Street.

Visitation with family members present is Tuesday, August 15, 2023 from 5-7 p.m. at Roper and Sons Funeral Home in Waverly, 10851 N 148th Street.

Condolences online at roperandsons.com