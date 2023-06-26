Committed! Let’s go to work!! #GBR🌽🎈 @Hayesfawcett3 @HuskerCoachTW @evancooper2 @Coach_Satt @CoachMattRhule @coachedfoley @Rob_Dvoracek @Omeezi_ pic.twitter.com/3LXS3iF9x0— Rex Guthrie (@rex_guthrie) June 26, 2023
(Rating not available)
Hometown: Littleton, Colo.
The specs: Safety, 6-1, 200 pounds.
Takeaway: Nebraska has prioritized adding versatile athletes who are capable of playing multiple spots, especially in the secondary. Guthrie has the skills and physical makeup of a safety, though his ideal position would likely be as a nickel or rover. Plus, speed doesn't hurt when Nebraska is evaluating recruits — and Guthrie ran a 100-meter dash in 11.01 seconds this spring. Those traits add up to another athletic defensive back whose in-person skills landed him on NU's radar.