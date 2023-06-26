Takeaway: Nebraska has prioritized adding versatile athletes who are capable of playing multiple spots, especially in the secondary. Guthrie has the skills and physical makeup of a safety, though his ideal position would likely be as a nickel or rover. Plus, speed doesn't hurt when Nebraska is evaluating recruits — and Guthrie ran a 100-meter dash in 11.01 seconds this spring. Those traits add up to another athletic defensive back whose in-person skills landed him on NU's radar.