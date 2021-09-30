Review: 'The Sopranos' prequel is made for TV fans

Michael Imperioli is back as the younger Moltisanti and he seems to have a bit of a chip on his shoulder about his one-time mentor, Tony Soprano, on account of the older man choking him to death in 2007. So he narrates unseen from the grave.

That leads to one of the funniest moments in the film: When an infant Moltisanti is displayed by his mother to the family but gets too close to Tony, the baby bursts into tears. “It’s like I scare him or something,” Tony shrugs.

The danger here is that the new actors have a template of what their characters will look and sound like in the future. For the most part, they avoid caricature — like Vera Farmiga nailing Tony’s fearsome mother and Corey Stoll brilliantly capturing the petty, irritable Junior. But John Magaro mugs a bit too much as Silvio, Stevie Van Zandt’s consigliere.

One problem here is time, something the film obviously plays with. “The Many Saints of Newark” arrives 14 years after “The Sopranos” ended and that may be too long for anyone but the most ardent fan to keep up. The brain strains trying to connect new faces with old ones.