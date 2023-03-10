Since 2010, Iranian director Jafar Panahi, has been officially banned from making movies for 20 years by his homeland’s Islamic government.

But, in the next decade, the intrepid filmmaker managed to surreptitiously make four fine films — the 2011 documentary about his arrest and plight, “This Is Not a Film”; 2013’s “Closed Curtain,” about a screenwriter who rescues a younger woman; the 2015 festival-award-winning “Taxi,” in which he drove a cab around Tehran, and 2017’s “3 Faces,” which looks at three actresses in different stages of their careers.

He’s now back with his career masterpiece, and an unmatched example of confinement filmmaking with “No Bears.”

Playing a fictionalized version of himself, Panahi moves from Tehran to a village near the Turkish border to remotely direct the filming of a movie in a city across the border, watching the shots and commenting on the production via an internet-attached laptop.

In fact, “No Bears” opens with a scene from that film — which, given Panahi’s situation and recent films, was initially baffling.

But once it becomes clear whet Panahi is up to, that movie-within-a-movie about exiled Iranian couple Bakhtiar (Bakhtia Panjei) and Zara (Mina Kavani) to trying to sneak from eastern Turkey to Europe, becomes a compelling story that delivers a good portion of the overall film’s subtext.

Meanwhile, back in the village, the Wi-Fi drops out, forcing assistant director Reza (Reza Heydari) to cross the border back into Iran to deliver a hard drive and try to convince Panahi to cross the border, with assistance from smugglers, to Turkey and freedom.

But he literally backs away from the border and returns to the village where he inadvertently finds himself in the midst of a local scandal.

While shooting some photos, some villagers believe Panahi took a picture of a young woman together with a man who returned to the village from Tehran to take her away from the man to whom she was betrothed at birth.

The villagers, including the Sheriff (Naser Hashemi), want the picture to prove the man’s guilt in defying local rules. Panahi claims he didn’t take the picture, accelerating a conflict between the sophisticated city dweller and the admittedly backwards villagers.

As the two stories progress, Panahi explores themes of paranoia, cultural and political conflict, repression and the threat of police action, and, most effectively, the art, actions and implications of filmmaking, generally and personally.

Those examinations; the cinematography, which shifts its view of the Turkish filming and the village; and Panahi’s performance — he’s acting in character, not just being himself — lift “No Bears” above his previous post-ban work and make “No Bears” join with “The White Balloon” as the best films of his career.

That career remains threatened, at best, by the Iranian government.

In July, shortly after completing “No Bears,” Panahi was arrested for speaking up about another director, Mohammad Rasoulof, who had been imprisoned a few days earlier for criticizing police violence.

Last month, following a hunger strike, Panahi was released from jail on bail. It is unclear whether Panahi will be able to even try to film in Iran and he seems determined not to leave the country.

That makes watching “No Bears” an even more poignant experience, watching a masterwork from the courageous filmmaker who may well not be able to make another movie for years to come, if at all.