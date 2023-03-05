“Watch the Bear: A Half Century with the Brown Bears of Alaska” by Derek Stonorov, University of Nebraska Press, 240 pages, $21.95. (paperback)

“Watch the Bear,” by Derek Stonorov, a wildlife biologist and guide who has spent more than a half-century observing the massive brown bears of Alaska, is the final addition to a trilogy of reviews in this space featuring the fearsome creatures.

Readers who find the topic barely tolerable should avoid the review like a baited bear trap. Those who find the review superficial will be expected to “grin and bear it.”

The University of Nebraska Press’s recent publication of Stonorov’s book makes a valuable companion to “The Bear Doesn’t Know” (July 12, 2021) and “Chasing the Ghost Bear” (May 15, 2022).

The author dispels the myths surrounding the ferocity and unpredictability of the giant omnivore’s interactions with humans. His respect for the formidable animals and his love for the pristine wilderness of our northernmost state is obvious. His patient ethological observation of bears in their natural habitat is equally pertinent to any of the myriad species which share our planet.

Certainly, Nebraskans are unlikely to encounter any wild bears in their own state. Although both black and grizzly bears were commonly found in the 19th century, none were reported for another century after a 1907 sighting. In 2009,a single, cinnamon-colored, 90-pound bear was discovered in a barn in Sioux County in Nebraska’s Panhandle. It was later found to be a black bear. None have been seen in the wild since.

Nebraska residents who hike in neighboring states will find the book’s information useful. Indeed, the final chapter, “Safety in Bear Country,” could be lifesaving. And a state bare of bears should not prevent readers from opening this book. After all, lack of a seacoast does not discourage Nebraskans from enjoying “Moby Dick.”

To summarize, readers with any curiosity regarding humans’ encounters with other species in the environment will find Stonorov’s view of his own life in nature worthwhile. His anecdotes on ursine behavior are unbearably vivid.