Review: ‘Copshop’ has fun with a bunch of bad men and 1 good woman

The actors are helped by an intelligent, precise script (by director Joe Carnahan and Kurt McLeod in his feature debut, with a story credit to “Ozark” creator Mark Williams) that understands not everyone should have one-liners. Butler gets the best of them. It’s some of the most enjoyable dialogue he’s had, and he nails the delivery. He kills it in an encounter with a belligerent drunk and makes the most of exchanges such as “I’m not a psychopath; I’m a professional.” “There’s a difference?” “You’ll know it when you see it.”

Speaking of that particular devil, “Copshop” also gives longtime character actor Toby Huss one of his most memorable appearances in 150 or so credits. He gets the showiest lines. His acting teeth are sharpened and ready to chew the scenery as the presaged bona fide psychopath. He looks like he’s having a ball, so we can’t help but have one as well.

More evidence of the effectiveness of the script and Carnahan’s realization of it (along with casting directors Sharon Bialy and Sherry Thomas’ fine work) is the believable camaraderie among the police officers. The film doesn’t go too far with their antics but does enough to establish relationships and hierarchy among them. “Walking Dead” fans will be delighted to see Chad Coleman (Tyreese on that long-running show) as the police sergeant; the more annoyed he gets, the more amusing he is.