Review: 'Both Sides of the Blade' inaccurately described as a love triangle

Acclaimed French director Claire Denis and actress Juliette Binoche have proven to be a potent screen combination. And novelist Christine Angot has provided them a pair of deeply knowing, intense stories to bring to the screen.

Add another of France’s finest in actor Vincent Lindon, and you’ve got the makings for the devastatingly unpredictable "Both Sides of the Blade,” a tale of a relationship falling apart that's rooted in a haunted past.

Adapted by Denis and Argot from the latter’s novel, “Both Sides of the Blade” opens with Sara (Binoche) and Jean (Lindon) swimming in a beautiful cove, clearly in love on a break from Paris.

Returning to the apartment they share, Sara goes back to work as a radio host, while Jean does the couple’s shopping. Walking into the station, Sara sees Francois (Gregoire Colin) and is, for some reason, taken aback.

That, it is revealed, is because Francois is her ex and Jean’s former business partner, who has disappeared from their lives, only to reenter out of the blue and propose starting a new sports agency with Jean, who, it turns out, is an ex-con and can’t find meaningful work.

At first, the new partnership appears to be ideal. But Sara, who admits that she will never lose her affection for Francois, finds herself drawn to him – with full understanding of her transgression and its impact on Jean.

The picture has been described as a love triangle, but that isn’t exactly the case – at least in the development of the characters and their relationships.

Sara and Jean are examined closely as their relationship starts to crumble while Francois largely remains a mystery, glimpsed only in a handful of scenes and rarely speaking beyond expressing his desire for Sara.

That is clearly by design in this talky film, preventing him from being the “bad guy” in the mix and creating the possibility of the ambiguous ending that’s going to be less than satisfying for those who want things wrapped with a bow but is perfect for the meticulously constructed picture.

Denis, a master filmmaker, tells the story with a complex naturalism, utilizing the apartment as something of a character as it goes from light to dark, adding a subplot about Jean’s bi-racial son who lives with his grandmother in a suburb, and allowing the characters to believably engage in their destructive dance.

It probably doesn’t need to be said that Binoche is all in as Sara, creating a complex, sexual woman whose scrambled emotions lead her down a path she knows she shouldn’t be following. And Lindon is just as good as Jean, who isn’t as calm, accepting and strong as he pretends to be.

Those performances, the novelistic story and Denis’ direction combine to make the knowingly painful “Both Sides of the Blade” one of 2022’s best dramas.