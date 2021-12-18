Retailers say theft is at crisis levels. The numbers say otherwise

The ease of committing a crime like that is, in some part, traceable to decisions made by the retailers themselves, according to industry analysts.

Tony Sheppard, an executive at Canadian loss prevention software company ThinkLP, received his first exposure to the issue as a store detective at a Montgomery Ward store in the Boston area in the 1990s. "The first shoplifter I ever went to detain was a booster stealing a whole rack of coats," Sheppard said. At the time, he carried handcuffs and detained the suspected thief himself. "Nowadays, unfortunately, because of safety concerns and liability issues, a lot of companies are very hands-off."

Lawsuits from people injured by security guards in the process of apprehending shoplifters — in some cases, even from the alleged shoplifters themselves — have made aggressive in-store policing a losing proposition, Sheppard said.

In one recent case, a West Virginia woman won nearly $17 million in damages from Walmart after she was injured when a man being pursued for shoplifting stumbled into her, on the basis that Walmart escalated the situation. "Most companies realized from a financial standpoint it's just not worth it. A couple big lawsuits take away anything you gain by making all those apprehensions," he said.