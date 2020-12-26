Retailers expand options for returns as they brace for avalanche of unwanted holiday gifts

Retailers and shipping companies struggled to get shoppers’ holiday gifts delivered on time. Now, they’re gearing up for what’s expected to be a brutal season for unwanted goods headed back in their direction.

Following a coronavirus pandemic-fueled surge in online sales, up to $70.5 billion worth of online holiday purchases are expected to be returned, up from $42 billion last year, according to a forecast from commercial real estate brokerage CBRE.

Many retailers that encouraged people to start their holiday shopping early extended return deadlines this holiday season, which may help spread out the returns. Some merchants also are trying to make it less of a hassle to get rid of unwanted items and get a refund. . Still, returns aren’t as seamless as clicking “buy” online or contact-free options like sitting in the car and having an employee put purchases in the trunk.

It’s not just because people are buying more gifts online. It’s because there are more people shopping online, including some who typically prefer to shop in person and aren’t accustomed to buying online, said Steve Osburn, managing director of retail strategy at Accenture.

Shoppers also say they’re more likely to buy the same item in multiple sizes, then keep the one that fits.