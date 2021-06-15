Retail sales, factory data show growing pains for US recovery

An onslaught of economic reports on Tuesday added to evidence of a U.S. recovery in full swing, yet one experiencing growing pains.

While retail sales in May fell more than forecast, Americans may simply be shifting more of their spending to services such as travel and entertainment. The government’s report also showed merchant receipts were stronger than previously reported during the prior two months, when stimulus checks powered demand.

Other data showed factory output last month was stronger than projected, helped by a rebound in auto production that remains beset by supply constraints and longer lead times.

Demand from consumers and businesses alike has flourished as the nation emerges from the pandemic and social activity picks up. At the same time, it’s caught producers and service providers off guard, leading to supply shortages for both materials and labor.

With demand outstripping capacity, inflationary pressures continue to build against a backdrop of extensive fiscal and monetary support.

A gauge of producer prices rose more than forecast in May, reflecting in part strong gains in margins received by wholesalers and retailers, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.