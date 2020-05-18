Reports: World economy faces tough journey back from crisis

WASHINGTON — The world economy likely faces a long slog back from the coronavirus crisis.

Two reports out Monday predict that global growth will struggle to bounce back from the lockdowns, travel restrictions and business closures meant to contain the pandemic.

IHS Markit said that it expects the world economy to shrink 5.5% this year, triple the damage it sustained in the 2008 financial crisis, and then struggle to regain traction.

“While growth in the hardest hit economies may snap back briefly, the momentum will soon fade,’’ the financial research firm warned. It expects the U.S. economy to contract 7.3% this year and the collective economy of the 19 European countries that share the euro currency to recoil 8.6%.

Hobbling the rebound, IHS predicts, will be a wave of business bankruptcies and cautious spending by consumers trying to repair their household finances and uneasy about resuming old habits that drive economic growth — shopping, eating out, booking vacations and going to movies.

“Government leaders wanted to err on the side of caution, and, as a result, we basically shut down large parts of the economy,” said Sara Johnson, executive director at IHS Markit. “I suspect we overdid it, but it’s perhaps too soon to second guess.’’