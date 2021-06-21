Renting vs owning: The best choice for a home might surprise you

Whether the home will keep its value is a concern for potential homebuyers.

“Home values have gone up so much that the down payment may be more than you would originally put down,” said J.C. de Ona, president of Centennial Bank’s Southeast Florida Division. “If you buy now at a certain price, and the market cools down, will you get the appreciation you think you will get?”

For people who have just made a cash sale on their home in this market, the best decision is probably to rent while waiting for the market to correct, according to appraiser Charles Siebrecht of Professional Real Estate Advisors LLC in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

“Moving laterally or up in this environment will surely increase your real estate tax liability. This would seem to be an ideal time to downsize if that opportunity exists,” he said.

But choosing to rent over purchasing a home in this hot housing market doesn’t come without risks, experts said.

The demand for a home in many areas such as South Florida is making it increasingly difficult to find even a rental to stay in, causing rents to also spike. It may be at least another year or two before the housing market cools off enough, if at all, meaning that potential homebuyers could be waiting awhile.