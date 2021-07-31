Renters search for more space as COVID leaves them working at home

“I need a dedicated space for working from home,” she said. “Apart from this, it has been really hard to have three children at home during the pandemic, homeschooling. I hope that it is not going to happen again this year. But we have learnt that it is important for each of the girls to have their own space.”

Even with a rented four-bedroom home in California, two of the girls shared a single bedroom. That’s because she and her husband “have a dedicated office at home shared by both of us. It is not a good arrangement because it is complicated to share when you have, for example, Zoom meetings.”

“That is exactly what we are looking for in South Florida — more space for everybody,” Gonzalez Perez said.

But the family won’t be buying a home when they arrive in Florida — homes are too pricey.

“We were renters in the Bay Area and we will continue to be here,” she said. “We have considered buying, but we think that the prices are too high for us right now, perhaps artificially high. I am not sure if it is just something that it is happening as people want bigger homes as they are spending more time there.”

Trending toward bigger spaces