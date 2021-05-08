Remote, remote work opportunities may outlive pandemic

Emily Weddington put some distance between herself and her West Midtown office in Atlanta during the pandemic.

It's now, give or take, 240 miles door to door.

She and her husband have the same Atlanta-based jobs they did before COVID-19. She's in marketing for a company that produces corporate reports and he's in finance for a commercial real estate firm.

The two just no longer live in a house with a small yard in Brookhaven, Georgia. Instead, they are in another time zone. They bought a bigger house on five acres outside Nashville. They each have an office in their Middle Tennessee home. They're closer to his parents. And their two English Setters have room to run.

When she looks out her backdoor, all Weddington sees is green space. "It's a sense of relief: We are not crazy," she said. "We can do this."

For many Americans, the pandemic redefined jobs and workplaces. Shuttered offices and relaxed work-from-home policies meant not having to make daily commutes.

For some, the new flexibility cleared the way for really remote, remote work. They kept their jobs but moved to another part of the United States or stayed put after landing a new job that traditionally was based elsewhere. Many expect it to last long after the pandemic.