Red Report:

'Really clicking': After appearing in 10 games in 2019, Quinton Newsome played extensively last season as a sophomore, contributing on defense and special teams. He finished the year with 11 tackles.

In tight competition with a handful of players this spring at the corner spot opposite Cam Taylor-Britt, Newsome feels his experience helps greatly.

"I feel like last year really helped me out, getting on the field. Because now that I have that experience, in spring ball, it's like everything is clicking for me," the Suwanee, Georgia, native said. "It feels like everything's slowed down.

"Last year, everything was just so fast. This year, I feel comfortable back there."

Receiver progress: Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has said more than once since January that the Huskers have more depth and talent at receiver than at any point since he arrived at NU in late 2017.

Farmer said the receiver group is "way better" than last year.

"They're way faster," he said. "Their routes are way better. There's just more depth, so that's good. As long as they're better, they're going to make us better. We're happy about that."