The city and local recyclers will celebrate America Recycles Day on Nov. 15 with several events next week.
Scheduled events:
Monday: A scrap metal drive to raise funds for the Lincoln Public Schools recycling program begins at Sadoff Iron and Metal Company, 4400 W. Webster St., and Alter Metal Recycling, 6100 N. 70th St.
Donations will be accepted through Earth Day, April 22, 2020. All types of scrap metal will be accepted, including aluminum and tin cans, pots and pans, appliances, wiring, sinks, bathtubs and electric motors. Residents who want their recycling revenue to go to LPS should notify Sadoff or Alter when dropping off items. The donations will help LPS replace worn-out steel recycling containers. The old containers will be recycled and replaced with containers manufactured from recycled steel, closing the recycling loop.
Wednesday, Nov. 13: HAZTOGO, Lincoln’s Hazardous Waste Center at 5101 N. 48th St., will offer tours at 9, 10, and 11 a.m. and noon. The center is operated by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department and accepts household hazardous waste by appointment multiple days each month. Accepted items include pesticides, old gasoline, cleaning products, aerosol containers and items containing mercury. For appointments and a list of acceptable and unacceptable items, visit haztogo.com.
Thursday, Nov. 14: Community recycling experts will answer questions and demonstrate how recycling works from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Meadowlark Coffee, 1624 South St. Speakers include Willa DiCostanzo, the city’s waste diversion coordinator; Brittney Albin, sustainability coordinator for LPS; and Sarah Mason, Keep Lincoln and Lancaster County Beautiful coordinator.
Friday, Nov. 15: Volunteers with the Bin Buddies Recycling Assistance Team will answer recycling questions at select city recyclable collection sites. Volunteer opportunities for this program are still available, and more information is available at lincoln.ne.gov (keyword: buddies).
There will also be litter pick-up events from 2-4 p.m. at several recycling sites around the city.