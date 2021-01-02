Real estate predictions for 2021: Eviction crisis on the horizon while suburban shift and ‘Zoom rooms’ trend for homebuyers

CHICAGO – The year that is 2020 can’t be in our collective rearview mirror soon enough.

Despite the pandemic’s tumultuous curveballs, there was still some happy news in the world real estate: This new decade brought with it new technology to help renters with landlord issues; it brought us a glimpse of the architecture world and the female creatives within; and it allowed us to see that the more things change, the more traditional elements of what people want in a home persist.

This year also revealed just how prevalent disinvestment and discrimination remain in the housing sector, although there’s hope in how many people are doing their part to turn that around in Chicago’s marginalized neighborhoods. And even amid a year where the virus took center stage, art and community remained ways to keep people connected.

What will 2021 bring? Most urgently, experts say the new year can’t be discussed without a focus on evictions. Others predict the continuation of other pandemic-related trends, like the shift toward roomier suburban living and increased demand for spaces for wellness, outdoor areas and short-term leases.

1. A tidal wave of evictions could be on its way