Ready to fly again? Airfares are rising, middle seats are full and change fees are back

Even the most optimistic industry forecasters say air travel demand in the U.S. won't return to pre-pandemic levels until 2024.

To appeal to coronavirus-leery travelers, airlines have relaxed or removed some of the fees and restrictions that have made flying less than enjoyable for many passengers.

"The last thing a lot of companies want to do is alienate their most loyal and lucrative customers," said Matt Schulz, chief credit analyst and loyalty reward program expert at Lending Tree. "It's in their interest to play as nicely as they can."

The policy changes adopted over the last year or so were an effort to "offer increased flexibility for customers," said Carter Yang, a spokesperson for Airlines for America, a trade group for the nation's airlines.

When coronavirus cases began to surge in early 2020, Delta, American, Alaska, Frontier, Hawaiian, JetBlue and Southwest airlines announced plans to promote physical distancing between passengers by blocking fliers from booking the middle seats in some or all sections of the cabin.

Every airline has since ended the middle-seat blocking strategy. Delta was the last major U.S. carrier to continue the program, ending it April 30.