Readers' memories sought to mark 9/11 anniversary

For many of us who lived through it, Sept. 11, 2001, feels as raw today as it did 20 years ago.

Our minds reeled at what we were seeing, even as the terrifying images of that day played in an endless loop.

For others with family and friends in New York or Washington, D.C., the attacks were far more personal.

As part of our coverage of the 20th anniversary of 9/11, the Journal Star is asking readers to tell us about that time. What do you remember from that day? How did it shape your world to come?

Responses will be included in a special section to be published as part of the Sept. 11 edition of the newspaper.

Entries should be no longer than 200 words and can be submitted by email at citydesk@journalstar.com. They must be received by Aug. 20.

