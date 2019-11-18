As a longtime journalist, I believe strongly in the importance of news to the community. When folks ask why they should read the Journal Star -- in print or online -- I always say it help you live a better, smarter life, and it help us all build a stronger community.

Except many years ago I learned something else. News (and that includes sports news) wasn't the only reason folks subscribed. Plenty of people told us in survey after survey that they also read us for the ads, the sales and the buying tips.

With the holiday season just about upon us, it's a good time to remember that Journal Star members have access to great news and great deals -- great deals from local businesses.

And supporting local businesses is another way to strengthen our community. So take full advantage of the content we offer -- the news and the ads. Both have the potential to make your lives easier and to make all of our lives better.

