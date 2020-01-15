Read: Gov. Pete Ricketts' 2020 State of the State address

Before I talk about legislative priorities, I want to take a moment to make a special announcement. Nebraska is not just a leader in growing job opportunities, but also in our work in the area of child welfare. You may have noticed that my lovely wife Susanne is not here today. She is in Seattle with Casey Family Programs accepting the foundation’s Jim Casey Building Communities of Hope Award on behalf of our great state. Nebraska is receiving this national award because of the incredible work that private and public agencies have been doing through the Bring Up Nebraska initiative. This work is helping produce better outcomes for our children. Thanks in part to this work, the number of children in need of foster care in Nebraska has decreased by 18 percent over the last two years, helping to keep more children and families together. Please help me thank the Nebraska Children and Families Foundation and all the incredible partners who have invested so deeply in Bring Up Nebraska, our kids, and our families!