 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
RB | TreVonte' Citizen
0 Comments

RB | TreVonte' Citizen

  • 0
trevonte citizen.jpg

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: RB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

Hometown: Lake Charles, La.

School: Lake Charles College Prep

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M

Lead recruiters: Mickey Joseph

The skinny: Probably a long shot for the Huskers, but they made a point of visiting Citizen, considered one of the best backs in the country, as soon as Joseph’s hire was finalized. Citizen is no longer committed to LSU, but he’s going to have options all over the country. Can the Huskers spring an upset?

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News