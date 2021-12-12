RB | TreVonte' Citizen

Target
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Hometown: Lake Charles, La.
School: Lake Charles College Prep
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: LSU, Alabama, Florida, Texas A&M
Lead recruiters: Mickey Joseph
The skinny: Probably a long shot for the Huskers, but they made a point of visiting Citizen, considered one of the best backs in the country, as soon as Joseph’s hire was finalized. Citizen is no longer committed to LSU, but he’s going to have options all over the country. Can the Huskers spring an upset?