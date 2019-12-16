RB | Sevion Morrison
RB | Sevion Morrison

Friday Night Lights II, 6.21

Class of 2020 Sevion Morrison (Tulsa, Oklahoma) makes his official visit to campus during June's second Friday Night Lights camp at Memorial Stadium on Friday.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: RB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 200

Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma 

School: Edison 

Date Committed: 8/21/19

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ****

Offers of note: Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia Tech.

Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.

The Skinny

Held identified Morrison as a priority prospect and recruited him hard, eventually forging a tight relationship with the prolific back from Oklahoma. Morrison rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a senior and broke his school's career rushing record in the process. 

Morrison has earned four-star rankings from both major recruiting services in the process and is an important part of the class at a position that lacks some depth on the current roster behind senior-to-be Dedrick Mills. 

