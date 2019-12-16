RB | Sevion Morrison

Committed
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 6-0
Weight: 200
Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
School: Edison
Date Committed: 8/21/19
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ****
Offers of note: Baylor, Arkansas, Georgia Tech.
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held.
The Skinny
Held identified Morrison as a priority prospect and recruited him hard, eventually forging a tight relationship with the prolific back from Oklahoma. Morrison rushed for more than 2,000 yards as a senior and broke his school's career rushing record in the process.
Morrison has earned four-star rankings from both major recruiting services in the process and is an important part of the class at a position that lacks some depth on the current roster behind senior-to-be Dedrick Mills.