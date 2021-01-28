 Skip to main content
RB Maurice Washington (Jan. 7, 2020)
RB Maurice Washington (Jan. 7, 2020)

  • Updated
Nebraska vs. Minnesota, 10.12

Nebraska running back Maurice Washington looks for running room after a third-quarter reception against Minnesota on Oct. 12, 2019, at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

An electric, but inconsistent, playmaker who arrived on campus just before the 2018 season. He appeared in 18 games over two seasons, but also had legal troubles in California that kept him away from the team for periods of time. He last appeared in a game on Oct. 12, 2019, against Minnesota and was dismissed after the season.

