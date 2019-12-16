RB | Marvin Scott

Committed
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-9
Weight: 205
Hometown: Port Orange, Florida
School: Spruce Creek
Date Committed: 8/24/19
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech
Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Sean Beckton.
The Skinny
Scott is a powerful, shifty back and is built similarly to senior-to-be Dedrick Millls. He put together a standout career and a prolific senior season at Spruce Creek after garnering major attention during the May evaluation period.
While Sevion Morrison is more of a glider, Scott is a tough runner and also can make defenders miss. NU was excited to land him and believes it has a talented pair of backs in the class.