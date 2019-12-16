RB | Marvin Scott
RB | Marvin Scott

Friday Night Lights, 6.14

Nebraska recruit Marvin Scott III (right) greets Huskers offensive coordinator Troy Walters (left) during the annual Friday Night Lights camp in June at Memorial Stadium.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, JOURNAL STAR FILE PHOTO

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: RB 

Height: 5-9

Weight: 205

Hometown: Port Orange, Florida

School: Spruce Creek 

Date Committed: 8/24/19

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Alabama, Michigan, Miami, Florida State, Georgia Tech 

Lead recruiter: Ryan Held, Sean Beckton. 

The Skinny

Scott is a powerful, shifty back and is built similarly to senior-to-be Dedrick Millls. He put together a standout career and a prolific senior season at Spruce Creek after garnering major attention during the May evaluation period. 

While Sevion Morrison is more of a glider, Scott is a tough runner and also can make defenders miss. NU was excited to land him and believes it has a talented pair of backs in the class. 

