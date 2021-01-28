 Skip to main content
RB Jaylin Bradley (Jan. 28, 2020)
RB Jaylin Bradley (Jan. 28, 2020)

  • Updated
Spring Game, 4.13

Quarterback Andrew Bunch (left) hands off to Jaylin Bradley during the first half of the 2019 Red-White Spring Game at Memorial Stadium.

Arrived at NU after a decorated career at Bellevue West and appeared in seven games as a true freshman in 2017 before redshirting in 2018 and playing in one game in 2019. He transferred in January 2020 and has not resurfaced in football.

