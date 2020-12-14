RB | Gabe Ervin

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: RB.
Height: 6-0.
Weight: 200.
Hometown: Buford, Georgia.
School: Buford.
Date Committed: June 23, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Arkansas.
Lead recruiters: Sean Beckton, Ryan Held.
The Skinny: Ervin has the size and speed combination to project as an every-down back at the college level. He played his high school ball against stiff competition in Class 6A in Georgia and was productive. He's an early enrollee who will join a backfield room full of young, still largely inexperienced players. Can he make a mark early on?
