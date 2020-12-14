 Skip to main content
RB | Gabe Ervin
Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: RB.

Height: 6-0.

Weight: 200.

Hometown: Buford, Georgia.

School: Buford.

Date Committed: June 23, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Michigan, Michigan State, Tennessee, Arkansas. 

Lead recruiters: Sean Beckton, Ryan Held. 

The Skinny: Ervin has the size and speed combination to project as an every-down back at the college level. He played his high school ball against stiff competition in Class 6A in Georgia and was productive. He's an early enrollee who will join a backfield room full of young, still largely inexperienced players. Can he make a mark early on? 

Tags

