RB | Emmett Johnson

The skinny: Johnson is a late-riser on the recruiting scene after he exploded as a senior. He rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 42 touchdowns and, as a result, saw his recruitment take off. He visited Nebraska for the final game of the season and then returned for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 10. At the outset of that visit, he did not have an offer from the Huskers. If that changes, he could join the class quickly.