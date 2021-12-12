 Skip to main content
RB | Emmett Johnson
RB | Emmett Johnson

emmett johnson.jpg

Target

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: RB

Height: 6-0

Weight: 205

Hometown: Minneapolis

School: Holy Angels Academy

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Lead recruiters: Scott Frost

The skinny: Johnson is a late-riser on the recruiting scene after he exploded as a senior. He rushed for more than 2,500 yards and 42 touchdowns and, as a result, saw his recruitment take off. He visited Nebraska for the final game of the season and then returned for an official visit the weekend of Dec. 10. At the outset of that visit, he did not have an offer from the Huskers. If that changes, he could join the class quickly.

