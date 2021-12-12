 Skip to main content
RB | Ashton Hayes
Ashton Hayes

Ashton Hayes

Nebraska running back recruit Ashton Hayes has rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in five games during his senior campaign.

 Reno Gazette Journal

Missed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: RB

Height: 5-11

Weight: 180.

Hometown: Reno, Nev.

School: McQueen.

Date Committed: 6/17/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Cal, Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona.

Lead recruiters: Ryan Held, Tony Tuioti.

The skinny: Hayes decommitted from Nebraska on Dec. 13. He spent recent months as Nebraska's lone running back in the class. He and Justin Williams were the two backs that visited NU over the summer, and Hayes pulled the trigger. He is a big play waiting to happen, finishing with 1,735 rushing yards (7.8 per carry) and 25 TDs this fall and he can make plays in different ways. 

