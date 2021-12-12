RB | Ashton Hayes

Missed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: RB
Height: 5-11
Weight: 180.
Hometown: Reno, Nev.
School: McQueen.
Date Committed: 6/17/21
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Cal, Oregon State, Stanford, Arizona.
Lead recruiters: Ryan Held, Tony Tuioti.
The skinny: Hayes decommitted from Nebraska on Dec. 13. He spent recent months as Nebraska's lone running back in the class. He and Justin Williams were the two backs that visited NU over the summer, and Hayes pulled the trigger. He is a big play waiting to happen, finishing with 1,735 rushing yards (7.8 per carry) and 25 TDs this fall and he can make plays in different ways.