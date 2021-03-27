Rare sneakers. Bots. Insider connections. This scandal has it all

Nike CEO Donahoe, after announcing the Hebert-related management shake-up, acknowledged as much when he said: "We've been working on anti-bot technology for the last several years. That is part of the solution, but we need to double down our efforts."

Adena Jones, chief executive of Another Lane, said she and her husband raised $160,000 to launch the marketplace last April to restore some old-school sneakerhead culture where people, not bots, sell shoes to other people, not other bots.

Another Lane emphasizes investigating the people it allows to use the platform as much as authenticating the shoes that are sold on it.

"We vet our members. So you're not just out there being anonymous. Your name is connected to the product," said Adena Jones, 35. "And if you're selling a fugazi product [fake or damaged], A, you probably wouldn't make it onto our platform, or B, you would be kicked off our platform."

Added Chad Jones, Another Lane's 42-year-old chief operating officer, with a tinge of distain in his voice: "You know how you combat somebody who you think is getting too many pairs of sneakers and just in it to resell them for as much as possible? You don't buy from him. It's that simple. And then when he's stuck with $100,000 worth of product and can't pay that credit card bill back from mommy, then he's out."