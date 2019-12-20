Rams (8-6) at 49ers (11-3)

The skinny: A San Francisco defensive unit that ranked second in the NFL with only 11 points allowed the first seven games has given up 25.9 per game over the past seven as quarterbacks like Kyler Murray, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees found plenty of success moving the ball. San Francisco seeks first sweep in season series since 2016 when 49ers' only two wins came vs. Rams. Los Angeles is 19-6 away from Coliseum in the regular season under coach Sean McVay. Rams tight end Tyler Higbee has franchise-record three straight 100-yard receiving games.