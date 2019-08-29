Gameday classics will be performed by one of the Cornhusker Marching Band's pep bands at the Railyard this fall.
Consisting of 18 members from the band, the Hail Varsity Railyard Band is set to perform two sets on Fridays before each home football game.
The pep band previously performed at Blue Blood Brewery, which closed earlier this year, prompting the change in venue for the performances.
The Hail Varsity Railyard Band will perform two 25-minute sets of Husker fight songs, cheers and renditions of pop music. The sets will be performed at 6 and 7:15 p.m.
The two other pep bands that put on Friday night performances are at the Misty's at 63rd Street and Havelock Avenue and the Football Friday Band at the Wick Alumni Center.