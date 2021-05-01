Radish
Radish is a sweet girl who is a little shy at first. Once she opens up, she is as sweet... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
With one final swing of his red pool noodle, Josh Vinson Jr. — nicknamed “Little Josh” by the crowd — won the inaugural Battle of the Joshes on Saturday.
- Updated
Josh Swain, a college student from Arizona, challenged other Josh Swains on Facebook to a duel over their name, randomly picking Lincoln as the battleground. On Saturday, hundreds gathered in Air Park to watch them fight with pool noodles.
- Updated
The crash occurred just after 10 p.m. Saturday when the motorcyclist, who was headed north on U.S. 77, lost control just before the Warlick Boulevard off-ramp.
- Updated
Officers detained one suspect without incident, but one refused to get out of the car and had to be removed, police said; they spotted a loaded .38 special revolver in the car. They stopped a third person who was walking away from the house.
Husker volleyball notes: Sweet, Densberger won't use extra season; Huskers finish sixth in final poll
- Updated
While Sweet and Densberger are departing, two Husker All-Americans still haven't said whether they'll return to NU.
Complaint alleges Lancaster County sheriff must disclose who paid for challenge to medical marijuana initiative
- Updated
The complaint alleges Lancaster County Sheriff Terry Wagner violated state law by not listing the individuals or organizations responsible for funding the legal challenge against the medical marijuana petition as a gift in excess of $100 on his annual financial disclosure report.
- Updated
Scott Frost is in a bind because every time he says something positive, many NU fans almost in unison say, "Hey, coach, just prove it on Saturdays."
- Updated
All five occupants made it out safely, but three cats were found dead inside.
- Updated
Witnesses told police they heard gunshots and saw a man yelling and walking east on Sheridan at 27th. Officers found the man, asked him to put his hands up, but he refused and kept walking, a hand in his pocket, Officer Erin Spilker said.
- Updated
Nebraska State Patrol troopers arrived at the scene moments after the crash and attempted lifesaving measures on Jacoby Wilcox, but he died at the scene.