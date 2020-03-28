Radio station doing its part to stop spread

Mark Onwiler, operations manager at The Ticket sports radio station (93.7 FM) in Lincoln, arrived at work one day last week with a drill in hand.

A drill in hand? Really?

"Our studio is a confined space, and getting 6 feet apart from somebody in there is a challenge," he said. "As we're trying to do our part to help with social distancing and stop the spread of COVID-19, we figured we need to separate our people as much as we can."

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

Which brings us to the drill.

"We're trying to set up microphones in various rooms where we can still interact with each other, but we're physically separated from people," Onwiler said. "So that meant setting up a temporary microphone in our production studio. We actually have our remote equipment set up in a hallway right now. If we need a third voice (on a particular show), he's standing in a hallway. So, nobody's actually in the same room as another person as we're doing our regular shows together."

Onwiler oversees a staff of seven radio personalities and a handful of part-time producers. At 330 N. 48th St., The Ticket generally keeps discussions light. It's sports talk. But Onwiler also sees a big-picture responsibility attached to the station.