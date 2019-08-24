The players
2, Adrian Martinez, 6-2, 225, so.
7, Luke McCaffrey, 6-2, 200, fr.
14, Brayden Miller, 6-1, 210, fr.
16, Noah Vedral, 6-1, 200, so.
17, Andrew Bunch, 6-1, 215, jr.
18, Matt Masker, 6-1, 225, fr.
Second-to-none: Adrian Martinez
Consider this: A year ago, Martinez was just winning a close race for Nebraska’s starting quarterback job over Tristan Gebbia and hadn’t played a down of college football. For that matter, he hadn’t played any football at all — save for a high school all-star game and spring ball in Lincoln — since his junior year of high school. Now, he’s widely considered among the best returning quarterbacks in the Big Ten and in the country. Coaches and teammates unanimously expect a big jump from a freshman season that included 3,246 offensive yards and 25 touchdowns. Martinez already holds NU’s career record for 400-plus-yard total offense games at three and broke several other school records. In the Huskers' final eight Big Ten games, he averaged 340 yards per game. What does the encore look like? And just how far can the Fresno, California, native take Nebraska?
Two things to watch
1. Who wins the backup job? Noah Vedral started preseason camp as the odds-on favorite to win the No. 2 spot, but freshman Luke McCaffrey and junior walk-on Andrew Bunch are both also in the conversation. Vedral has the most experience in the system, but Bunch has played, too, and McCaffrey is already a notoriously quick study.
2. Just how much (and when) will McCaffrey play? The freshman from Colorado is in a unique spot because of the redshirt rule. He can appear in up to four games while maintaining a year of eligibility. Both Vedral and Bunch have used their redshirt seasons. That could lead the Huskers to want to get McCaffrey some game action even if he isn’t the true No. 2.