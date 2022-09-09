Quarter is a very sweet & beautiful young girl. She is bonded with Nickel & they need to be adopted... View on PetFinder
The information potentially exposed included borrowers' names, addresses, email addresses, phone numbers, and Social Security numbers, the Lincoln company said.
On Friday, drivers headed to and from areas of southeast Lincoln will access the Nebraska 2 expressway using the new South Beltway interchange near 120th Street.
Sergey Nastin told lottery officials that he would use the money to pay bills, or possibly “for something fun like a Jet Ski.”
Amie Just weighs in with her report card from Nebraska’s 38-17 win over North Dakota.
A person was shot multiple times at the McDonald's near 48th and R streets and was hospitalized in critical condition, police said.
The man's family went to the camp site Saturday to look for him because they were unable to make contact with him and his mother for at least a week.
Doug Koebernick, Inspector General of the Nebraska Correctional System, said their investigation will be focused on the death, the events that surrounded it and whether staff followed prison policies.
The driver was speeding at somewhere between 50 and 70 mph when he began to turn east from Cotner Boulevard onto Holdrege Street around 4:30 p.m. Monday, witnesses told investigators.
The 25-year-old was one of four passengers hospitalized after a sedan, which had been headed north on Cotner, lost control turning east onto Holdrege Street on Monday.
The 58-year-old woman told police she awoke to her dog barking and looked outside, where she saw a man hooking her trailer up to his white pick-up truck, police said.
