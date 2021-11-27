Quarter shortage creates a two-bit black market in coin-operated Seattle

No need to 'knock heads'

For now, some coin-only businesses are taking defensive measures. Many post "customers only" signs on their change machines. Others have set their change machines to reject $20 bills or now fill them only partly to minimize losses from a big-spending noncustomer. Wallace has even seen laundromats install a kill switch so if noncustomers try "to make change, they just cut the power to the machine."

The defensive measures have resulted in unpleasant interactions on occasion, but also new forms of decorum.

Early in the pandemic, preventing noncustomers from using the change machine could get "confrontational at times," says Melissa Delaney, a laundry attendant at Crystal Clean in Capitol Hill. But eventually, Delaney says, she and her noncustomers settled into a more graceful routine: They would claim to be doing their laundry there before walking out, which meant "I could do my job and they could get what they needed, and we didn't have to sit there and knock heads," Delaney says.

Thorsen and Singleterry have also tried to stay low-key and humane about noncustomers who come for their coins.

The coin shortage "is bigger than a couple of business owners" buying her quarters, says Thorsen.