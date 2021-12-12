 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QB | Richard Torres
0 Comments

QB | Richard Torres

  • Updated
  • 0

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: QB

Height: 6-5

Weight: 205.

Hometown: San Antonio, Texas.

School: Southside.

Date Committed: 6/14/21

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Kansas State, Utah, Washington State.

Lead recruiters: Mario Verduzco, Scott Frost.

The skinny: Torres flashed a big arm and good athleticsm during his junior season at Southside and also on the 7-on-7 circuit, and former NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco fell in love with Torres’ upside. Even with Verduzco fired and Torres’ senior season cut short by a knee injury, all appears on track for the signal-caller to sign with the Huskers. He’s going to need a lot of developing, but the physical skillset is clearly there, not unlike 2021 signee Heinrich Haarberg.

Richard Torres

Richard Torres

 247Sports
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News