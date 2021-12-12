QB | Richard Torres

The basics

Ratings

The skinny: Torres flashed a big arm and good athleticsm during his junior season at Southside and also on the 7-on-7 circuit, and former NU quarterbacks coach Mario Verduzco fell in love with Torres’ upside. Even with Verduzco fired and Torres’ senior season cut short by a knee injury, all appears on track for the signal-caller to sign with the Huskers. He’s going to need a lot of developing, but the physical skillset is clearly there, not unlike 2021 signee Heinrich Haarberg.