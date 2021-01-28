 Skip to main content
QB Noah Vedral (April 28, 2020)
QB Noah Vedral (April 28, 2020)

Indiana vs. Nebraska, 10.26

Nebraska quarterback Noah Vedral (16) escapes a tackle by Indiana linebacker Cam Jones (4) at Memorial Stadium in 2019.

The Bishop Neumann graduate transferred to NU from UCF and appeared in six games for the Huskers (five in 2019), including two starts. He graduated and transferred in April 2020 after the pandemic forced spring ball to be canceled and kept him from competing for the starting job. He landed at Rutgers, where he started seven games in 2020 and is in line to return for 2021 and potentially 2022.

