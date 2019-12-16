QB | Logan Smothers
Logan Smothers, who transferred to Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama for his senior season, is a dual-threat quarterback committed to Nebraska.

 ERIC SCHULTZ,

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: QB

Height: 6-2

Weight: 200

Hometown: Muscle Shoals, Alabama

School: Muscle Shoals 

Date Committed: 7/28/18

Ratings

Rivals ****

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Ole Miss, Louisville. 

Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco.

The Skinny

Nebraska's 2020 class began way back in the summer of 2018 with Smother's commitment. Since then, many other schools have taken notice of the dual-threat quarterback's skillset, but he and Nebraska have been locked in. 

Smothers runs in the 10.8-second range in the 100 meters and has made strides as a passer over a standout senior season that saw him complete 76% of his passes, total over 3,000 offensive yards (nearly 900 rushing) and 40 total touchdowns. 

He is also an early enrollee. 

