QB | Logan Smothers

Committed
The basics
Position: QB
Height: 6-2
Weight: 200
Hometown: Muscle Shoals, Alabama
School: Muscle Shoals
Date Committed: 7/28/18
Ratings
Rivals ****
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Ole Miss, Louisville.
Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco.
The Skinny
Nebraska's 2020 class began way back in the summer of 2018 with Smother's commitment. Since then, many other schools have taken notice of the dual-threat quarterback's skillset, but he and Nebraska have been locked in.
Smothers runs in the 10.8-second range in the 100 meters and has made strides as a passer over a standout senior season that saw him complete 76% of his passes, total over 3,000 offensive yards (nearly 900 rushing) and 40 total touchdowns.
He is also an early enrollee.