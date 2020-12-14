QB | Heinrich Haarberg

The Skinny: Haarberg is a rarity: An in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship offer from Nebraska. He did it by showing progress as a passer — there is still plenty of development needed in that department — and a lot of natural athleticism for a 6-5 kid. The pandemic didn't stop Haarberg from picking up Power Five interest as the spring progressed, and eventually NU jumped into the mix even though they weren't able to see him live this spring. He'll be on campus in January.