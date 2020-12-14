QB | Heinrich Haarberg

Committed
Hudl highlights
The basics
Position: QB.
Height: 6-5.
Weight: 190.
Hometown: Kearney.
School: Kearney Catholic.
Date Committed: May 9, 2020.
Ratings
Rivals ***
247Sports ***
Offers of note: Boston College, Vanderbilt, NC State.
Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco.
The Skinny: Haarberg is a rarity: An in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship offer from Nebraska. He did it by showing progress as a passer — there is still plenty of development needed in that department — and a lot of natural athleticism for a 6-5 kid. The pandemic didn't stop Haarberg from picking up Power Five interest as the spring progressed, and eventually NU jumped into the mix even though they weren't able to see him live this spring. He'll be on campus in January.
