 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
QB | Heinrich Haarberg
View Comments

QB | Heinrich Haarberg

  • Updated

Committed

Hudl highlights

The basics

Position: QB.

Height: 6-5.

Weight: 190.

Hometown: Kearney.

School: Kearney Catholic. 

Date Committed: May 9, 2020.

Ratings

Rivals ***

247Sports ***

Offers of note: Boston College, Vanderbilt, NC State.  

Lead recruiter: Mario Verduzco. 

The Skinny: Haarberg is a rarity: An in-state quarterback to earn a scholarship offer from Nebraska. He did it by showing progress as a passer — there is still plenty of development needed in that department — and a lot of natural athleticism for a 6-5 kid. The pandemic didn't stop Haarberg from picking up Power Five interest as the spring progressed, and eventually NU jumped into the mix even though they weren't able to see him live this spring. He'll be on campus in January. 

Heinrich Haarberg

Kearney Catholic quarterback Heinrich Haarberg was on a recruiting visit to North Dakota State when the NCAA banned all on- and off-campus recruiting activities.

 Twitter
View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News