Q&A: Patty Pansing Brooks responds

Age: 63

Address: 1925 Dakota St., Lincoln

Occupation: Attorney and state senator

Political party: Democrat

What would be your chief legislative priorities?

My first priority will be reducing the effects of inflation that are hurting working Nebraskans, seniors on fixed incomes and small business owners. From the price of groceries to the price of gas, people are struggling to make ends meet. To address inflation, we need to reduce the cost of prescription drugs, lower premiums under the Affordable Care Act, boost Social Security, stop price gouging and offset the high price of gas. We also need to make child care more affordable and accessible. Addressing our housing shortage will also be among my top priorities in Congress, as this is central to our ability to attract and retain workers and grow our local economies.

What committee assignments would you seek or prefer?

I will seek a committee assignment on the Appropriations Committee to help ensure Congress is investing in the right ways for Nebraska. I will also seek an assignment on the Agriculture Committee to ensure policies that help our farmers. I am also interested in serving on the Small Business Committee to help our CD1 communities thrive.

What are the major challenges facing the country and how do you believe Congress should address them?

I believe the biggest challenge our country faces is a broken political system in Washington. We need to stop the partisan grenade launching and start problem-solving again. We cannot solve any of our growing problems without committed people of good will in Washington willing to work together regardless of political party. I will find other people like me, no matter their party, in Congress and work with them to fix what is broken. We cannot continue to function under the deep divisions plaguing our country. We need different kinds of leaders in Washington and I will be that kind of leader.

What, if anything, should the United States do, or continue to do, to support Ukraine?

I believe it is crucial that we stand with our allies and hold Russia in check. Continued sanctions, even as they clearly have economic impacts here at home, are essential. With that said, we must avoid war, even as we support Ukraine. We must also respond to the effects that the continued war in Ukraine are having for our ag producers and others here at home. It is possible that our Nebraska farmers can rise up and be the source of needed grains to Europe that Ukraine can no longer supply.

What actions, if any, should Congress take in response to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington?

First and foremost, the attack on our beloved Capitol, and our democracy, on Jan. 6, 2021, is a stain on our country that must never be repeated. Our democratic republic is sustained only by our willingness to accept the will of the voters. When the people speak in an election, they get the final word. Period. What we need moving forward is to pass federal legislation to strengthen and ensure voting rights, and we need to remove any loopholes in our system that might allow individuals in the future to try and single-handedly overturn the results of any election.

Anything you would like to add?

One of the biggest differences between my opponent and me is on the issue of women’s bodily autonomy. We face a grave threat in this country right now as the court rolls back reproductive protections and allows the states to ban all abortions — even in cases where a child is raped. My opponent doesn’t even support exceptions for rape and incest. The rollback in these protections means in vitro fertilization, birth control and marriage equality are at risk since the court is indicating it will alter the right to privacy under the 14th Amendment. When I get to Congress, I will work to pass legislation to protect all women’s bodily autonomy and reproductive health care access.

