Q&A: Mike Flood responds

Age: 47

Address: 2910 Pinnacle Drive, Norfolk

Occupation: Business owner, broadcaster, lawyer and state senator

Political party: Republican

What would be your chief legislative priorities?

Facing the highest inflation in four decades, Nebraska families are struggling to keep up. We have to address skyrocketing prices in the grocery store and at the gas pump, and that will be my top priority in Congress. We need to stop the out-of-control federal spending that has fueled inflation. We need to provide tax relief so families can keep more of what they earn. We need to reverse the anti-energy policies of the Biden administration and encourage domestic energy exploration so the free market can increase supply, bring down costs and secure American energy independence. We have to undo the failed Biden-Pelosi policies that landed us in this mess.

What committee assignments would you seek or prefer?

Agriculture, Financial Services and Appropriations would all be assignments matching my experience with the issue areas critical to our district. Whichever committees I’m assigned to, I will use my experience to be an effective advocate for the interests and conservative values of the 1st Congressional District.

What are the major challenges facing the country and how do you believe Congress should address them?

Inflation is hurting families and job creators every day. We need a Republican House majority to take meaningful action, reversing the failed Biden-Pelosi policies that have fueled inflation. We need to stop the out-of-control federal spending. We need to get government out of the way by slashing red tape and cutting taxes. We need to increase domestic energy production to get us closer to energy independence and bring down gas prices. Finally, we need to build the wall and secure our southern border, which has become an even worse security vulnerability on Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi’s watch.

What, if anything, should the United States do, or continue to do, to support Ukraine?

Weakness invites aggression. That’s why Joe Biden’s inept foreign policy has largely failed, most notably in his botched withdrawal of U.S. forces from Afghanistan. We need to maintain our commitment to a sovereign, secure Ukraine. It’s not only important for the security of our European allies; it’s also a test of our nation’s global leadership and resolve. China, North Korea and Iran are watching. If Joe Biden fails yet another test, nations hostile to our security interests will again take note.

What actions, if any, should Congress take in response to the events of Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington?

The violence at the U.S. Capitol complex on Jan. 6, 2021, was completely unacceptable. We should be investigating the security failures of that day, and how we can better secure the Capitol against violence in the future. Instead of pursuing a truly bipartisan investigation, Democrats have refused to seat Republican members nominated to the Jan. 6 Select Committee. Instead of focusing on the decisions and vulnerabilities that led to security breaches and finding solutions, Democrats are focused on scoring political points ahead of the midterms and attacking a potential 2024 Republican candidate for president.

Anything you would like to add?

This election is about changing course in Washington, ending the failed one-party rule of Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi. We need to restore a check on Joe Biden’s power and take the House of Representatives back from the far left. That’s the only way to change course and take the steps we need to get our economy, and our nation, back on track. If voters want to see change in Washington, I’d be honored to earn their votes on Tuesday, June 28. Together, we can take back the House, fire Nancy Pelosi and get America back on track.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0