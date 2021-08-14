Provocative ads use voting law to target Coke on labor, obesity

Over the last several months, right-leaning Consumers' Research has embarked on a multimillion-dollar push to name and shame several large companies that have recently spoken out against major conservative priorities.

Will Hild, the organization's executive director, said his group is nonpartisan and isn't advocating for any specific approach to elections law. But it is trying to send a message that companies should be cleaning up their own acts rather than weighing in on "woke" political causes.

"You have this phenomenon of companies who have real issues, they have problems with how they treat their customers, and they decided to try and distract from that by wading into these issues and going low," Hild said in an interview. "We're putting them on notice."

The group has aired television ads targeting the likes of American Airlines, which opposed Republicans' voting bill in Texas, Nike and Major League Baseball, which in April moved its All-Star game out of Cobb County in response to Georgia's elections law.