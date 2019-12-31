2019 provided us a welcome seat back at Sebastian's Table

When Sebastian’s Table reopened earlier this year in east Lincoln, nobody was happier than me.

I was among those saddened when the tapas restaurant closed its downtown location in November 2015. Part of the Ground Up Restaurants family, which includes Honest Abe’s Burgers & Freedom, Sebastian’s Table offered a food-and-drink menu — small plates to share and signature sangrias — that was unique to Lincoln.

Although Sebastian’s Table was busy on Friday and Saturday nights, executive chef Erik Hustad, who co-owns Ground Up with Gabe Lovelace, said the rest of the week was comparably slow. That’s why he and Lovelace converted the space near 14th and P streets to an Honest Abe’s, which now has four Lincoln locations.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

“We found our main demo (demographic) was having to drive a long way (from south Lincoln) and didn’t want to park in garages,” Hustad told me when I reviewed the new Sebastian’s Table in February. “For the long term, it was a bad location for a nicer restaurant like this.”

Hustad and Lovelace didn’t ditch the concept. Rather they waited until the right place became available to reintroduce it. Located at 8340 Glynoaks Drive, the new Sebastian’s Table features a hip dining room and an even hipper lounge called Eleanora with plenty of parking.