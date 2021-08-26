Prop. 22 was ruled unconstitutional. What happens next?

Proposition 22 won with 58% of the vote. Since it went into effect, drivers say the little benefits companies offered them to lure support for the law are difficult to access, and overall, their working conditions have deteriorated as the companies introduced changes, including restricting information available to drivers.

With the new ruling, where the law goes from here is unclear.

The coalition representing Uber, Lyft and other companies backing Prop. 22, called Protect App-Based Drivers and Services, are expected to soon appeal the ruling. California's attorney general can also file an appeal to overturn Roesch's decision.

Once an appeal is filed, a state appellate court will take up the case, and gig companies plan to ask for a stay of Roesch's ruling while it's appealed. That means the provisions of Proposition 22 will likely remain in effect — and drivers and customers can expect business as usual — through the appeals process, which could stretch longer than a year.

Courts tend to expedite high-profile cases such as this one, but even then, the first appeal could take several months, law experts said. The case is expected to make its way to the California Supreme Court, which would be the final arbiter.