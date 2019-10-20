{{featured_button_text}}

RECORDS

DISTRICT COURT

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Shockley, Joel W., 32, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 2 counts. (Strong)

First-degree false imprisonment

Thornton, Kara C., 30, transient, 30 months prison. (Colborn)

Possession of a controlled substance

Maynard, Darrell L., 47, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Colborn)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Strickland, Jesse R., 20, Peoria, Illinois, 1 year jail. (Otte)

Suen, John, 47, Littleton, Colorado, 2 years prison. (Maret)

Third-degree sexual assault of a child

Swaim, John W., 78, Greenwood, 4 to 5 years prison. (Ideus)

Violate protection order

Thompson, Kelynn O., 27, transient, 36 months prison. Also misdemeanor stalking. (Strong)

