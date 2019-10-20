RECORDS
DISTRICT COURT
Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Shockley, Joel W., 32, Lincoln, 24 months probation, 2 counts. (Strong)
First-degree false imprisonment
Thornton, Kara C., 30, transient, 30 months prison. (Colborn)
Possession of a controlled substance
Maynard, Darrell L., 47, Lincoln, 180 days jail. (Colborn)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Strickland, Jesse R., 20, Peoria, Illinois, 1 year jail. (Otte)
Suen, John, 47, Littleton, Colorado, 2 years prison. (Maret)
Third-degree sexual assault of a child
Swaim, John W., 78, Greenwood, 4 to 5 years prison. (Ideus)
Violate protection order
Thompson, Kelynn O., 27, transient, 36 months prison. Also misdemeanor stalking. (Strong)