Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree arson
Prokopec, Dennis R., 40, Adams, 4 years prison. (Colborn)
Wood, Ricardo D., 23, transient, 1 to 4 years prison. (McManaman)
Assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid
Reiner, Wesley K., 23, no hometown listed, 3 to 6 months jail. (McManaman)
Assault by a confined person-no weapon
Bodfield, Jacob D., 22, no hometown listed, 12 to 18 months prison. (Strong)
Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Reeves, Isaac A., 21, Kearney, 18 to 36 months prison. (Strong)
Chilen, Allen D., 48, Lincoln, 18 to 36 months prison. (McManaman)
Attempt of a class 2 misdemeanor
Hansen, Colton J., 32, Corona Del Mar, California, 1 year jail. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2A felony
Jenkins, Quintarus M. Jr., 22, Southfield, Michigan, 14 months prison. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 3 felony
Ashmore, Kyle G., 33, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Colborn)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Winchester, James J., 34, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 counts. (Ideus)
Bloxton, Cristoffer T., 29, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Ideus)
Scarantino, Meghan J., 26, Rogue River, Oregon, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Scarantino, James P., 20, Rogue River, Oregon, $1,000 fine. (Otte)
Williams, Vanessa N., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 count. (Otte)
Burglary
McClain, Andrew J., 29, transient, 545 days prison. Also first-degree criminal trespass. (Jacobsen)
Golden, Cory J., 27, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Colborn)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Judds, John R., 61, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 7 years, INTR. (McManaman)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Nash, Stanley R., 71, transient, 18 to 24 months prison, license revoked 15 years. (Jacobsen)
First-degree false imprisonment
Lillard, Robert E., 46, transient, 3 years prison. (Colborn)
Possession of a controlled substance
Bennett, Jamison D., 45, Lincoln, 12 months jail. (Strong)
Foreman, Staci L., 35, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Colborn)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Xiong, Wa C., 64, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 2 years probation. (Maret)
Strangulation
Larvie, Derrick J., 33, transient, 3 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)
Misdemeanor stalking
Dicken, Michael M., 37, transient, 365 days jail. (Colborn)
Terroristic threats
Clover, Austin J., 23, Lincoln, 72 months prison. Also third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $1,500-$5,000, theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Strong)
Theft by deception over $501-$1,499
Purdie, Khristopher T., 36, transient, 90 days jail. (Maret)
Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499
Decoteau, Christopher L., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)