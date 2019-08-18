{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree arson

Prokopec, Dennis R., 40, Adams, 4 years prison. (Colborn)

Wood, Ricardo D., 23, transient, 1 to 4 years prison. (McManaman)

Assault of a public safety officer with bodily fluid

Reiner, Wesley K., 23, no hometown listed, 3 to 6 months jail. (McManaman)

Assault by a confined person-no weapon

Bodfield, Jacob D., 22, no hometown listed, 12 to 18 months prison. (Strong)

Third-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Reeves, Isaac A., 21, Kearney, 18 to 36 months prison. (Strong)

Chilen, Allen D., 48, Lincoln, 18 to 36 months prison. (McManaman)

Attempt of a class 2 misdemeanor

Hansen, Colton J., 32, Corona Del Mar, California, 1 year jail. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 2A felony

Jenkins, Quintarus M. Jr., 22, Southfield, Michigan, 14 months prison. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 3 felony

Ashmore, Kyle G., 33, Lincoln, 365 days jail. (Colborn)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Winchester, James J., 34, Lincoln, 180 days jail, 2 counts. (Ideus)

Bloxton, Cristoffer T., 29, Lincoln, 24 months probation. (Ideus)

Scarantino, Meghan J., 26, Rogue River, Oregon, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Scarantino, James P., 20, Rogue River, Oregon, $1,000 fine. (Otte)

Williams, Vanessa N., 25, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 count. (Otte)

Burglary

McClain, Andrew J., 29, transient, 545 days prison. Also first-degree criminal trespass. (Jacobsen)

Golden, Cory J., 27, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. (Colborn)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Judds, John R., 61, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 4 years probation, license revoked 7 years, INTR. (McManaman)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Nash, Stanley R., 71, transient, 18 to 24 months prison, license revoked 15 years. (Jacobsen)

First-degree false imprisonment

Lillard, Robert E., 46, transient, 3 years prison. (Colborn)

Possession of a controlled substance

Bennett, Jamison D., 45, Lincoln, 12 months jail. (Strong)

Foreman, Staci L., 35, Lincoln, 270 days jail. (Colborn)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Xiong, Wa C., 64, La Crosse, Wisconsin, 2 years probation. (Maret)

Strangulation

Larvie, Derrick J., 33, transient, 3 years prison. Also resisting arrest. (Maret)

Misdemeanor stalking

Dicken, Michael M., 37, transient, 365 days jail. (Colborn)

Terroristic threats

Clover, Austin J., 23, Lincoln, 72 months prison. Also third-degree assault, unauthorized use of a financial transaction device $1,500-$5,000, theft by shoplifting $501-$1,499. (Strong)

Theft by deception over $501-$1,499

Purdie, Khristopher T., 36, transient, 90 days jail. (Maret)

Theft by unlawful taking $501-$1,499

Decoteau, Christopher L., 39, Lincoln, 2 years probation, 2 counts. (Maret)

