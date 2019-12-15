Courts, 12/16
View Comments

Courts, 12/16

{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Third-degree assault

Coleman, Kadarious D., 22, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also 2 counts of attempt of a class 2A felony. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony

Heilig, Levi T., 23, Valley, 18 to 36 months prison. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Blake, Brandon L., 25, Lincoln, 10 years, 6 months to 17 years prison. Also assault by a confined person/no weapon. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 4 felony

Pearson, Jessica R., 35, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)

Wilson, Michael L., 23, transient, 6 to 12 months jail. (Ideus)

Lovell, Cherish M., 28, Wymore, 2 years probation, 2 counts. Also obstruct a peace officer, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. (Maret)

Esparaza, Shyanna E., 24, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 2 counts. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Maret)

Shearer, Ryan A., 36, Grand Island, 30 days jail. 1 year probation, $500 fine. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Ideus)

Anderson, Darnell L., 45, Thornton, Colorado, 7 days jail, license revoked 6 months, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-0.08 breath. (Ideus)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

Hembree, Rush L., 50, Meridian, Mississippi, 10 to 12 years prison. (Maret)

Morris, Ryan L., 28, transient, 3 years probation. (Ideus)

Possession of a controlled substance

Palmer, Artis L., 28, Lincoln, 18 to 24 months prison. (Jacobsen)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Smith, Gary B., 52, Half Moon Bay, California, 18 months prison, $1,500 fine. (McManaman)

Pray, Andrew E., 28, Santa Rosa, California, 360 days jail, $1,500 fine. (McManaman)

Theft by shoplifting $0-$500

Meridy, Lakisha D., 42, Omaha, 9 to 12 months jail. (Jacobsen)

Stabler, Cherelle M., 33, Lincoln, 26 months prison, 2 counts. (Ideus)

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Records

Courts, 12/9

  • Updated

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Records

Courts, 11/25

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Records

Courts, 11/18

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Records

Courts, 12/2

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. C…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News