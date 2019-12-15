Courts, 12/16

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Third-degree assault
Coleman, Kadarious D., 22, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also 2 counts of attempt of a class 2A felony. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 1A/1B/1C/1D felony
Heilig, Levi T., 23, Valley, 18 to 36 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Blake, Brandon L., 25, Lincoln, 10 years, 6 months to 17 years prison. Also assault by a confined person/no weapon. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 4 felony
Pearson, Jessica R., 35, Lincoln, 2 years probation. (McManaman)
Wilson, Michael L., 23, transient, 6 to 12 months jail. (Ideus)
Lovell, Cherish M., 28, Wymore, 2 years probation, 2 counts. Also obstruct a peace officer, attempt of a class 3 or 3A felony. (Maret)
Esparaza, Shyanna E., 24, Lincoln, 365 days jail, 2 counts. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Maret)
Shearer, Ryan A., 36, Grand Island, 30 days jail. 1 year probation, $500 fine. Also misdemeanor false reporting. (Ideus)
Anderson, Darnell L., 45, Thornton, Colorado, 7 days jail, license revoked 6 months, $1,000 fine. Also DUI-0.08 breath. (Ideus)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
Hembree, Rush L., 50, Meridian, Mississippi, 10 to 12 years prison. (Maret)
Morris, Ryan L., 28, transient, 3 years probation. (Ideus)
Possession of a controlled substance
Palmer, Artis L., 28, Lincoln, 18 to 24 months prison. (Jacobsen)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Smith, Gary B., 52, Half Moon Bay, California, 18 months prison, $1,500 fine. (McManaman)
Pray, Andrew E., 28, Santa Rosa, California, 360 days jail, $1,500 fine. (McManaman)
Theft by shoplifting $0-$500
Meridy, Lakisha D., 42, Omaha, 9 to 12 months jail. (Jacobsen)
Stabler, Cherelle M., 33, Lincoln, 26 months prison, 2 counts. (Ideus)