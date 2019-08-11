{{featured_button_text}}

Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.

DISTRICT COURT

Second-degree assault of an officer/health care professional

Pelowski, Kirt J., 37, transient, 3 to 6 years prison. (Jacobsen)

Attempt of a class 2 felony

Alexander, Zachary S., 39, transient, 4 to 6 years prison. (Strong)

Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony

Ruei, Duol G., 37, Lincoln, 12 months probation. Also theft by deception $201-$499. (Strong)

Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal

Sutton, Jason M., 41, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 5 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine. (Jacobsen)

Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal

Simmons, Jason R., 46, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug

King, Rondale L., 39, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. Also 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. (Colborn)

Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance

Dov, Sam K., 19, Lincoln, 5 to 9 years prison. Also possession of a firearm with a felony 2A drug violation. (Strong)

Possession of a controlled substance

Higgins, Rachael M., 28, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also possession of a machine gun/short rifle/shotgun. (Ideus)

Possession of marijuana more than one pound

Cox, Brandon T., 23, Chicago, 12 months jail. (Otte)

Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999

Boyd, Michael D., 31, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 5 years probation. (Otte)

Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999

Heitman, Nicholas S., 32, Fairbury, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments