Minimum sentences for publication, one or more of the following: 60 days’ jail, $1,000 total fine, one year probation or license suspension. Court costs additional to fines. Age and address, if any, from public record. Corrections will be made only if public record was reported incorrectly. District Court judge’s name in parentheses. DUI sentences that include an ignition lock requirement include the notation INTR.
DISTRICT COURT
Second-degree assault of an officer/health care professional
Pelowski, Kirt J., 37, transient, 3 to 6 years prison. (Jacobsen)
Attempt of a class 2 felony
Alexander, Zachary S., 39, transient, 4 to 6 years prison. (Strong)
Attempt of a class 3A or 4 felony
Ruei, Duol G., 37, Lincoln, 12 months probation. Also theft by deception $201-$499. (Strong)
Driving under the influence - .15+ or refusal
Sutton, Jason M., 41, Lincoln, 60 days jail, 5 years probation, license revoked 15 years, $1,000 fine. (Jacobsen)
Driving while revoked from DUI/refusal
Simmons, Jason R., 46, Lincoln, 2 years prison, license revoked 15 years. (Maret)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense exceptionally hazardous drug
King, Rondale L., 39, Lincoln, 4 to 8 years prison. Also 2 counts of possession of a controlled substance. (Colborn)
Manufacture/deliver/distribute/possess/dispense a controlled substance
Dov, Sam K., 19, Lincoln, 5 to 9 years prison. Also possession of a firearm with a felony 2A drug violation. (Strong)
Possession of a controlled substance
Higgins, Rachael M., 28, Lincoln, 3 years prison. Also possession of a machine gun/short rifle/shotgun. (Ideus)
Possession of marijuana more than one pound
Cox, Brandon T., 23, Chicago, 12 months jail. (Otte)
Theft by deception $1,500-$4,999
Boyd, Michael D., 31, Lincoln, 90 days jail, 5 years probation. (Otte)
Theft by unlawful taking $1,500-$4,999
Heitman, Nicholas S., 32, Fairbury, 365 days jail. (Jacobsen)